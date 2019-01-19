FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Dennis Keeling, of Instant Services, measures for a broken window at an auto parts store following an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska Seven weeks after the massive earthquake struck Alaska, the seemingly endless aftershocks are keeping many residents filled with anxiety. (Mike Dinneen, file/Associated Press)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Seven weeks after a massive earthquake struck Alaska, the seemingly endless aftershocks are keeping many residents filled with anxiety.

There have been more than 7,800 aftershocks since the main earthquake struck Nov. 30 just north of Anchorage.

Most were too small to feel, but 20 have had magnitudes of 4.5 or greater — including a magnitude 5.0 jolt last Sunday.

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened.

Mental health providers say they still treat clients rattled by the aftershocks, which strike without warning or any apparent pattern.

Deborah Gonzales, a licensed clinical social worker in Anchorage, says the temblors can be overwhelming for people, making them feel emotionally out of control.

