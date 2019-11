Republican lawmakers don’t trust Kaul because he has supported abortion rights before and was endorsed by Planned Parenthood last year.

The appeals court backed a ruling from federal Judge Willian Conley, who said Republicans hadn’t come close to showing that Kaul would shirk his duties.

Planned Parenthood is seeking to overturn laws that only allow doctors to perform abortions, that require women seeking medication-induced abortions to see the same doctor twice, and that require doctors to be present when dispensing such drugs.

