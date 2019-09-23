In June, a three-judge panel from the same court allowed the rule to take effect. That prompted Planned Parenthood and other providers to leave the Title X program, which provides low-income women with federally funded family planning services, including contraception and cancer screening.

Critics say the rule is arbitrary and violates federal regulations including the Affordable Care Act. Supporters say it matches requirements that were in place in the late 1980s and which were upheld by the Supreme Court.

