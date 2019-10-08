His filing is similar to those made last week by attorneys general in two dozen states and lawyers for more than 500 local and tribal governments.

They oppose the settlement and want to continue lawsuits against members of the family that owns the company.

Brnovich took their side and said that lawsuits against Purdue should move forward, but that he hasn’t pulled out of the settlement.

Purdue declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD