Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled and its supply of lethal injection drugs expired last year. The state has said it is not actively searching for lethal injection drugs.

AD

An attorney for Roberts told justices that the inmate’s schizophrenia made him unable to effectively assist his defense attorneys during his 2000 trial because he believed that jailers were secretly recording him.

The state noted that experts during Roberts’ 2000 trial did not diagnose him with schizophrenia.