Unlike Hubble, the spectrometer was never meant to undergo space surgery. After 8 ½ years in orbit, its cooling system is almost dead.

Parmitano and Morgan will go out at least four times this month and next to revitalize the instrument. NASA describes the work as a heart bypass.

The $2 billion spectrometer is searching for elusive antimatter and dark matter. It’s already studied 148 billion cosmic rays.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

