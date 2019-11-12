The Daily Aztec reports Hernandez was pledging to the Phi Gamma fraternity. It is among 14 fraternities suspended indefinitely following his hospitalization.

University police are investigating the circumstances.

The university has not said why it suspended 14 fraternities.

It announced Tuesday that it is forming two task forces to review fraternity and sorority life and the use of alcohol and drugs on campus.

