FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses a gathering during the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston. Baltimore’s mayor says a lucrative arrangement to sell her self-published children’s books to a health care system was a “regrettable mistake.” In a Thursday, March 28, 2019 press conference, Mayor Catherine Pugh provided four pages of paperwork that she says details production of thousands of her “Healthy Holly” illustrated books and deliveries to Baltimore’s school system. Since 2011, Pugh received $500,000 selling her illustrated books to the University of Maryland Medical System. (Charles Krupa, File/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Kaiser Permanente says it paid Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh more than $100,000 for about 20,000 copies of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books during a period when it sought a city contract.

The Baltimore Sun reports Kaiser confirmed Monday that it paid about $114,000 for the books from 2015 to 2018.

Pugh became mayor in 2016 and the next year, Baltimore’s spending board, which is controlled by the mayor, awarded a $48 million contract to the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States Inc. Kaiser previously held that contract.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, another city health provider, confirms it bought Pugh’s books for $14,500 in 2011 and 2014, from Associated Black Charities, a nonprofit that manages the Children and Youth Fund.

Neither Pugh nor her attorney could be reached for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.