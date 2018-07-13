When choosing the watch on his wrist or the clothes that he wears, a man may be influenced by the male sex hormone, a new study says. (iStock)

An extra shot of testosterone, it seems, makes a man act like an animal.

You know the type: one of those male birds that unfurls some of its most spectacular feathers when the ladies are around, or the buck who uses his crown of antlers to advertise his virility. In short, an animal prone to making showy displays of his power, beauty or wealth to win mates, gain allies and intimidate competitors.

But for humans — American men, at least — new research suggests that this testosterone-driven display of prowess finds its expression in a preference for status goods.

Whether it’s in his choice of top-shelf alcohol at the club, the watch on his wrist or the clothes he wears, a man under the influence of the male sex hormone is going to reach for the product that says to potential mates (and to competitors for those mates), “U can’t touch this.”

This pursuit of status in the choice of manufactured goods is called “positional consumption.” It’s been a hot topic among evolutionary psychologists and now is finding its way into the study of marketing.

Researchers from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania gave a supply of gel to 243 men, ages 18 to 55, and asked them to rub it all over their upper body. Some of the gels contained testosterone, others a placebo. Then the researchers asked the subjects to look at pictures and descriptions of five pairs of items — including watches, jeans and jackets — and judge which ones they preferred.

The pairings were carefully composed to present the men with a choice between products that varied on three dimensions: status, power and quality. For example, if the item was a watch, a man would be asked whether he preferred one touted as highly resilient and sporty (powerful) or one billed as luxurious and prestigious (high-status). In judging a pair of jeans, he might be asked to choose between a pair that’s well made and long-wearing (quality) and a pair described as a benchmark for fashionable style (status).

For those subjects who got the dose of testosterone, status consistently won out over power and quality. But when these men were faced with a choice between powerful and high-quality goods, they showed no clear preferences.

Meanwhile, men who got the placebo tended to choose the powerful and high-quality versions of the goods they saw over the high-status versions.

The authors are quick to caution that “status signals are not universal” and that the experiment might have turned out differently if the men were not American. Some cultures “frown upon overt expression of material status,” they noted.

The results were published this month in the journal Nature Communications.

The study authors suggested some potentially target-rich circumstances for selling luxury items.

“Men experience situational elevation in (testosterone) during and following sporting events, in the presence of attractive mates, and following meaningful life events such as graduation and divorce,” they observed. “Our results suggest that in such contexts, male consumers might be more likely to engage in positional consumption, and might find status-related brand communications more appealing.”

Marketing professionals who pose attractive women on the hoods of expensive cars, who zero in on the watches worn by victorious yacht-racers or who attach the name of a real estate magnate to steaks, wine and ties have probably already recognized this. But now they have scientific evidence to back up their surmises.

— Los Angeles Times

