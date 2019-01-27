BUENOS AIRES — Argentine authorities say they’ve found the remains of two missing sisters and have arrested the son of one of them.

The bodies of 63-year-old Pirhya Sarussi of Israel and 54-year-old Australian scientist Lily Pereg were found Saturday on a lot beside the home of Gilad Pereg near the city of Mendoza.

Prosecutor Claudia Rios confirmed the 36-year-old son of Sarussi was arrested, and said an autopsy would determine the cause of death.

The two women vanished about two weeks ago, and colleagues of Dr. Pereg opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for a search.

The Sydney-based University of New England said Pereg was a microbial ecologist with a 25-year research experience in plant and soil microbiology. She chaired the soil, microbiology and biodiversity subdivision of the European Geosciences Union.

