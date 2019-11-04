During Monday’s test, Boeing counted down to zero, then the Starliner’s launch abort engines fired. The capsule soared nearly a mile (1,300 meters), then parachuted back into the New Mexico desert. The entire flight lasted one-and-a-half minutes.

Only two of the three main parachutes deployed, but NASA said astronauts would have been safe if aboard.

Next up is an orbital test flight.

