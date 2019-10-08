Test flights will be conducted there before passenger flights begin.
Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides says the company is projecting commercial flights by mid-2020.
Virgin Galactic announced in July it intends to go public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Boeing’s investment is in return for shares, so it is contingent on that transaction closing.
