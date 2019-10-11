But media outlets report that 4-year-old Noah Vera of Anniston fell out of a wagon at the hospital’s dental clinic and suffered a head injury last week. He was admitted to intensive care, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the child died Thursday afternoon.
A statement from the hospital expresses sadness over the child’s death. It also cites patient privacy laws in declining to release details about what happened.
