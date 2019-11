In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the group says it’s eager to heighten the safety of cannabis vaping while seeing more funds devoted to closing illegal pot shops.

Among its proposals, the group says regulations should expressly ban the use of additives, cutting agents and artificial flavoring known to be harmful in cannabis vaping products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD