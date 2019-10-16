The system’s statewide debut coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that ravaged the San Francisco Bay area on Oct. 17, 1989, as well as Thursday’s annual Great Shakeout drill.
The alerts have been in development for years and last year were made broadly available to businesses, utilities, schools and other entities. The only current large-scale notification system is for Los Angeles County.
