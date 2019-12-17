Ciara spoke to the class and watched students rework her music as they participated in a competition sponsored by Amazon’s future engineer program. The teenagers used EarSketch, a platform developed by Georgia Institute of Technology, that teaches computer science through music remixing, research engineer Roxanne Moore told WSB-TV.

The students will submit their creations for judging and could win Amazon gift cards or a trip to Seattle to present their work, according to the competition rules.

Ciara moved to Georgia as a teenager and graduated from a high school outside of Atlanta before joining the hip hop group “Hearsay” and eventually beginning her career as a songwriter and solo performer.

