CHICAGO — In a story Jan. 30 on companies navigating dementia conversations with older workers, The Associated Press reported that former professor Mary Radnofsky had a rare form of leukoencephalopathy, which caused minor strokes, seizures and cognitive impairment. Although the disease can cause those conditions, Radnofsky says she has not suffered seizures.

