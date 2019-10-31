The interstate commission said Virginia let Omega Protein exceed a harvest cap that’s meant to protect menhaden. The fish serves as an important link the bay’s food chain, which includes striped bass, dolphins and whales.

The commission will ask the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to intervene. But that’s something that hasn’t always happened under the Trump Administration.

Omega Protein and Virginia lawmakers who support the company have said the ever-stricter harvest caps are based on politics, not science.

