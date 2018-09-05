TERRYVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is recommending a fine and probation for a local dentist who it says performed unsound and unnecessary work on a child.

Regulators say Ammar Idlibi, of Terryville, installed eight crowns on the teeth of a 3-year-old girl who had come in for just one.

The Hartford Courant reports the state’s dental oversight board is set to consider the case Wednesday. The health department is recommending a $10,000 fine and three years’ probation.

Idlibi says he’s the target of biased investigators and hysterical parents. He argues it’s not uncommon to change treatment plans while operating if previously undetected tooth decay is uncovered.

The Courant reports Idlibi was also fined $2,000 in 2014 for prescribing codeine, Xanax, Valium and other drugs to himself and family members.

