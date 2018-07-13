NEWARK, N.J. — In a story July 11 about the death of a couple inside a garage, The Associated Press reported erroneously the relationship between the man, who reported finding the bodies, and the female victim. He said she was his longtime companion, not his wife.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Man finds companion, car mechanic dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

NEWARK, N.J. — Police say a New Jersey man found his longtime companion and a car mechanic dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kahali Johnson tells WABC-TV he found the bodies about 9 p.m. Tuesday in a garage at his apartment building in Newark.

Johnson says he smelled a strong odor of gas, and he traced the source to a running vehicle in the garage. It was there where police say he found his companion, 39-year-old Tameka Hargrave, and the male mechanic.

Police say their deaths appeared to be accidental.

The mechanic’s name was not immediately released.

