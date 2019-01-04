If you have a cough, fever and chills and are not breathing as easily as usual, you might have a cold or the flu. But those symptoms also could signal pneumonia — which sends about a million Americans to the hospital each year. Having a cold or the flu makes it harder for your body to fight infection, turning winter’s flu season into pneumonia season, too. Usually caused by viruses or bacteria, and sometimes by fungi or parasites, pneumonia is an infection of the air sacs called alveoli in your lungs. They become inflamed, possibly filling with fluid or pus and causing a phlegm-filled cough, breathing problems and the like. The youngest and oldest — people 65 and older and children age 2 and younger — are among those at highest risk, but anyone at any age can develop pneumonia, especially if their immune system is weak. Sometimes, people develop a mild case — nicknamed “walking pneumonia” — but the infection can also be life-threatening. About 50,000 people die of the disease every year in the United States. Getting an annual flu shot can lower your risk, as can being vaccinated against pneumonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a pneumonia vaccination for children under age 2, adults over age 64, all adults who smoke and adults with certain medical conditions. Everyone else should ask their doctor whether a pneumonia vaccine would be right for them. The two existing pneumonia vaccines do not offer 100 percent protection, but they reduce your chances of being affected by some of the viruses and bacteria that most likely cause pneumonia.

— Linda Searing

Read More

When should you start worrying about that lingering cough?

How to avoid the flu? Wash hands, clean your counters, crack a window, maybe wear a mask

Why does it take so long to recover from pneumonia?