The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao Saturday, May 4, 2019. Authorities in Curacao on Saturday boarded the ship that arrived in the Dutch Caribbean island under quarantine, to start vaccinating people to prevent a measles outbreak. Health officials said only those who already have been vaccinated or have previously had measles will be free to leave the 440-foot (134-meter) ship. (Dick Drayer/Associated Press)

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — Authorities in Curacao say 318 people aboard a Church of Scientology ship docked in the Dutch Caribbean island will remain quarantined until they determine how many might be infected with measles.

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth told The Associated Press that a team of health officials took 277 blood samples and sent them to the Netherlands. He said he expects results on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Gerstenbluth said late Sunday that 31 crew members and 10 passengers provided a vaccination certificate. He said the atmosphere on the boat is good and that everyone has been cooperating.

The 440-foot Freewinds ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia after a female crew member was diagnosed with measles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.