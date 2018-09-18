MESQUITE, Texas — The owner of a Dallas-area in-home day care accused of keeping infants and toddlers tied to their car seats for hours has been jailed on child endangerment charges.

An affidavit says Rebecca Anderson also yanked a 6-month-old child by the bib around his neck, tied laces around the children’s necks to limit their movement and gave them the painkiller acetaminophen to quiet them.

The affidavit says the 60-year-old woman kept the small children tied up in car seats for at least seven hours a day at Becky’s Home Child Care, her day care in Mesquite, Texas.

Anderson was booked Sunday night into the Dallas County jail on nine counts of child endangerment with bonds totaling $45,000.

Jail records list no attorney to can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.