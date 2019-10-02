RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair, where diets meet their demise, has released its belly-busting menu for 2019, and it includes some new concoctions.

About two dozen creations have made the list for the first time. One vendor is offering a red velvet funnel cake topped with cheese and enchilada sauces. Another will sell a jalapeno pepper stuffed with cheese and brisket, frying it up and serving it on a stick.