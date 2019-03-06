VALLEY FORGE, Pa. — The national park on the site where George Washington and the struggling Continental Army endured a tough winter during the American Revolution boasts a new feature that’s a couple of hundred million years old.

A volunteer at Valley Forge National Historical Park outside Philadelphia recently discovered dozens of fossilized dinosaur footprints on flat rocks used to pave a section of hiking trail.

The trace fossils, as they are known, are scattered among slabs purchased in 2011 from a nearby commercial quarry.

To the untrained eye, they appear as indistinguishable bumps in the sandstone rock, with the largest about 9 inches long.

The Park Service has dozens of other sites around the country with fossil tracks of ancient vertebrates.

