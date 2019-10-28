Schlifstein was among five New York doctors charged last year with accepting bribes in the form of speaking fees to prescribe millions of dollars’ worth of a fentanyl-based spray.

Prosecutors say the spray made by the Arizona company Insys Therapeutics Inc. is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

A message was left with Insys seeking comment.

The New York state Assembly in 2016 honored Schlifstein as a founding director of the New York State Pain Society.

