Whitley said additional scans would be done in the future, “but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

The 75-year-old Republican governor announced in September that doctors had found a small malignancy in her lung during a routine exam and that she wou l d undergo radiation treatments.

Ivey said Wednesday that she was “profoundly grateful for this good news” and thanked God, her medical team and citizens of the state.