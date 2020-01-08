Whitley said additional scans would be done in the future, “but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”
The 75-year-old Republican governor announced in September that doctors had found a small malignancy in her lung during a routine exam and that she wou l d undergo radiation treatments.
Ivey said Wednesday that she was “profoundly grateful for this good news” and thanked God, her medical team and citizens of the state.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.