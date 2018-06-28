This undated photo provided by film studio NEON shows Eddy Galland, from left, David Kellman and Bobby Shafran, three brothers who learned at age 19 that they had been separated at birth. The story of the three identical triplets is the subject of the film “Three Identical Strangers,” which opens in theaters on Friday, June 29, 2018. The film shows not only their joyous first meeting, but also the dark backstory that led to their separation. (Family Photo/Courtesy of film studio NEON via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The new documentary “Three Identical Strangers” is about identical triplets who were separated at birth as part of an ethically dubious research study that began in the 1960s.

A real-life roller coaster ride into a dark and twisted history, the film has astonished and infuriated moviegoers since its Sundance Film Festival debut. It has also renewed pressure on a prominent child development center to make the study transparent.

Several of the study’s subjects, including brothers David Kellman and Bobby Shafran, are calling on the organization keeping the study’s research sealed to release it publicly.

Kellman and Shafran, both now 57, were separated as infants from each other, along with their now deceased brother Eddy Galland.

