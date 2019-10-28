The settlement resolves allegations that Sanford knew that one of its top neurosurgeons was improperly receiving kickbacks from his use of implantable devices distributed by his physician-owned distributorship.

Sanford chief operating officer Matt Hocks says the health system denies any liability or wrongdoing. Hocks says Sanford settled because the $20.25 million amount is “far less than the unnecessary costs and operational disruption that would have persisted for multiple years.”

The allegations came in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two Sanford doctors.

