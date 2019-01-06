CLEVELAND — Several drug manufacturers targeted in lawsuits over the opioid crisis have asked a federal judge in Cleveland to sanction Ohio’s governor-elect and two other lawyers for statements they made in recent television interviews.

Cleveland.com reports the motion filed Friday says statements by Republican Attorney General and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and the others on an episode of CBS’ ”60 Minutes” were calculated to taint potential jury pools.

DeWine and the other two attorneys were part of a Dec. 16 segment on litigation over the role of pharmaceutical companies in the deadly opioid crisis.

Among topics explored by correspondent Bill Whitaker were potential damages and a data set collected by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

DeWine is declining to comment.

