Halsell has pleaded not guilty.
The girls’ father and a woman were with the sisters when the crash occurred. Documents show Halsell lives in Huntsville and told authorities he was driving to Louisiana to pick up his son when the wreck happened.
An indictment accuses Halsell of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Halsell flew five space shuttle missions before retiring from NASA.
