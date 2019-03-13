PRISTINA, Kosovo — A human rights expert has urged the United Nations to take “immediate action” to provide justice and remedies to displaced minority communities in Kosovo who were sheltered on lead-contaminated wasteland.

Baskut Tuncak, a U.N.-appointed expert on the human rights implications of toxic substances, said on Wednesday after a meeting with victims and U.N. officials in Kosovo that “the circumstances demand individual compensation and a public apology by the United Nations, in addition to community-based projects.”

Some 600 members of the Roma, Ashkali and Egyptian communities were housed by the U.N. between 1999 and 2013 on land in Mitrovica known to have been contaminated by lead. Several children and adults have died and many have experienced health problems, including seizures, kidney disease, various physical and mental disabilities and memory loss.

