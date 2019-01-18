FILE - This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. State regulators reportedly wanted to remove developmentally disabled patients from a Phoenix long-term care facility years before a woman in a vegetative state gave birth. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, that Hacienda HealthCare faced a criminal investigation in 2016. The facility allegedly billed the state some $4 million in bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (Ross D. Franklin, File/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — A long-term care facility where an Arizona woman in a vegetative state was raped and gave birth last month is looking into another abuse allegation.

Hacienda HealthCare officials said Friday that a female patient accused a registered nurse and a certified caregiver, both women, of abuse. She says they yelled at her and hit her head and arm.

The patient made the allegation Thursday while federal and state auditors were surveying the Phoenix facility.

Officials say the two workers have no history of complaints and denied the allegations. They’ve been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

The patient showed no signs of injury or abuse in a medical exam.

Police spokesman Tommy Thompson says investigators were informed about a possible assault but have not been able to corroborate anything.

