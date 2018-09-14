FILE - This Dec. 11, 2006 file photo shows a silicone gel breast implant at a manufacturing facility in Irving, Texas. On Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, U.S. health officials said they will convene a public meeting of medical advisers in 2019 on the safety of breast implants because of growing science on the topic, including an independent analysis that suggests certain rare health problems might be more common in women with implants containing silicone gel. (Donna McWilliam, File/Associated Press)

U.S. health officials say they’ll convene a public meeting of medical advisers next year to discuss new science on breast implant safety. That includes an independent analysis to be published Saturday that suggests certain rare health problems might be more common with silicone gel implants.

The Food and Drug Administration says it would hold the meeting even as its officials and several independent experts disputed the new work. Study leaders concede it has limitations and cannot prove that implants cause the health problems.

The research involves nearly 100,000 women and is the largest analysis of silicone implants since 2006, when they were allowed back on the U.S. market after a gap due to safety concerns.

Annals of Surgery is publishing the study.

