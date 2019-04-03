The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent 20 letters to companies in the burgeoning stem cell industry, telling them they are selling an unapproved product in violation of federal laws.

It also sent a more formal letter of warning to a company that makes umbilical cord blood products that have been used by such stem cell companies, and accused it of legal violations and safety lapses.

The letters are part of an ongoing attempt by the FDA to rein in the booming industry , which critics say has injured dozens of patients and cheated thousands more. In recent years, hundreds of clinics have have popped up selling stem cell procedures — not covered by insurance, unproven by science and unauthorized by the government — that purveyors claim can treat ailments ranging from creaky knees to Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

For years scientists, doctors and consumer advocates have pressed FDA to move more aggressively against for-profit stem cell clinics. In the face of relative inaction by FDA, the industry expanded exponentially.

In the past two years, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has asserted the clinics’ products are illegal drugs that require FDA approval, and he has vowed to take stronger enforcement action against them, such as the letters sent on Wednesday.

Some critics, however, question whether Gottlieb’s efforts have had much effect.

“It’s not that these letters are inconsequential,” said Leigh Turner, a University of Minnesota bioethicist who has documented the industry’s growth. “But if you’re trying to tackle this one business at a time, you’re not going to make a dent. We’re talking about one new warning letter when there are now hundreds of clinics out there....Why not send out 50 warning letters? 100 warning letters?”

In the past two years, the FDA officials said the agency has sent out five warning letters, including Wednesday’s.

Scientists believe stem cell research may lead to solutions to complex and in­trac­table diseases. But scientific societies, medical associations and leading researchers have issued warnings against for-profit clinics, comparing them to modern snake oil salesmen.

At least five patients have suffered severe vision loss after receiving such treaments. This year, a Washington Post article documented at least 17 people hospitalized with severe bacterial infections after being injected with a stem cell products made from umbilical cord blood, a little-known but fast-growing segment of the industry.

In an interview FDA commissioner Gottlieb acknowleged that FDA was slow in the industry’s early years to respond, but contended it has picked up the pace.

“I do think warning letters have had a deterring effect,” Gottlieb said, adding that each warning letter requires immense FDA resources.

“We can’t just write warning letters like speeding tickets,” he said. Each one, he said, requires building a trail of evidence, inspections and documenting lapses by the company, so that if the company ignores the letter, the government can sue them. In recent years, such lawsuits have been rare, with the government going after only a handful of stem cell companies in court.

Gottlieb recently resigned and is set to leave office on Friday. Some stem cell experts said they remain hopeful Gottlieb’s efforts may have an effect.

“The unmistakable message is that the firms’ time to come into compliance is rapidly running out,” said Paul Knoefler, a stem cell biologist at the University of California at Davis and frequent critic of the for-profit stem cell industry. “It may be by the end of 2020 we’ll see fewer risky stem cell clinics out there than in 2019.”

Notably, the FDA’s new warning letter on Wednesday was sent to Cord for Life, a Florida-based cord banking company.

For several months late last year, Cord for Life supplied products derived from umbilical cord blood to a company called Liveyon. Cord for Life general manager Donald Hudspeth said he believes his company, which he said has operated as a cord blood bank for 25 years without major compliance issues, came under federal scrutiny because of its brief involvement with Liveyon.

In a public version of its warning letter sent to Cord for Life, FDA officials redacted the name of a third party copied on the letter. But the unredacted version shows Liveyon as the third party copied, according to someone who has seen the letter and requested anonymity to describe it.

Last year, at least 15 patients were hospitalized for bacterial infections after being injected with Liveyon’s umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell product, which Liveyon obtained from a San Diego manufacturer called Genetech.

After the infections, Liveyon officials said in recent interviews they stopped using Genetech and briefly used Cord for Life instead.

The warning letter tells Cord for Life it is manufacturing an unapproved product and cites it for safety lapses. Hudspeth said he believes the letter stemmed from miscommunication and his company’s brief association with Liveyon, and that his company has already taken action to address the safety issues raised by FDA.

