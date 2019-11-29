AD

When DeClue complained in early April 2018 to Blue Cross Blue Shield, which is served and partially owned by USAble Life, DeClue said she was fired a week later in retaliation for complaining to a third party.

The commission said it filed the lawsuit after efforts failed to reach a settlement.

“An employer cannot punish an employee for complaining about treatment that the employee reasonably believes constitutes discrimination,” EEOC District Director Delner Franklin-Thomas said in a statement. “Terminating an employee because of her complaint creates a chilling effect in the workplace and discourages others from complaining.

USAble Life’s office was closed Friday and officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

DeClue had been a USAble Life employee for about 2½ years at the time of her dismissal. She is seeking backpay, unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and compensation for lost benefits.

