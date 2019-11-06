Proponents say cuddling helps lower stress in infants born to addicted women. It includes parental presence at the infant’s bedside, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The White House says that after being briefed on the programs, Mrs. Trump is scheduled to tour the hospital’s pediatric unit and meet with children who have been successfully treated.

The Boston Globe reports that about 250 workers at the hospital plan to protest the first lady’s visit.

