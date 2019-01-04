PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Medical authorities say the smell of fish cooking in his grandmother’s kitchen may have caused an allergic reaction that killed an 11-year-old New Jersey boy.

Officials in New York are investigating the death of Cameron Jean-Pierre in Brooklyn on New Year’s Day.

The boy’s mother tells ABC News her son suffered from asthma and was allergic to fish, and that the family carried a nebulizer machine to treat attacks.

Jody Pottingr said the family had moved from Brooklyn to Piscataway two years ago, where Cameron was a sixth-grader and honor-roll student at Theodore Schor Middle School.

The boy was visiting relatives Tuesday when he was stricken, apparently after inhaling aromas from a traditional Caribbean fish dish that his grandmother and aunt were cooking.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the school is Theodore Schor, not Theodore Schore.

