Doctors in the Magnolia State say they’re already seeing lots of patients. Dr. Darren Scoggin of Children’s Medical Group in Jackson tells WLBT-TV that travel and family gatherings can help contribute to the flu’s spread.

CDC officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated. They say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications.

So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported four flu-associated deaths among children.

