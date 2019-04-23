Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against a major drug distributor and two of its former executives Tuesday, a new tactic that marks the first time wholesalers of legal painkillers face the prospect of prison for their roles in the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The company, Rochester Drug Cooperative, and the executives were charged with three crimes, including conspiracy to distribute controlled narcotics for nonmedical reasons. The two men face a mandatory 10-year sentence and as long as life in prison on that charge.

The company and one of the executives, former operations manager William Pietruszewski, did not dispute the charges, and Pietruszewski agreed to plead guilty, according to documents released Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The company’s chief executive, Laurence F. Doud, was indicted and was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. The company agreed to pay a $20 million fine and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York agreed to defer prosecution.

Jeff Eller, a spokesman for the company, said in a news release that “we made mistakes, and RDC understands that these mistakes, directed by former management, have serious consequences.”

Eller noted that a new management team, installed in April 2017, has substantially beefed up efforts to monitor drug flow. The company’s compliance department will spend $1.7 million this fiscal year, up from an average of $150,000 annually for fiscal 2013 to 2016, Eller said.

Pietruszewski’s attorney, William J. Hughes, did not immediate return an email seeking comment. An attorney for Doud could not be immediately located.

The charges against the country’s sixth-largest drug wholesaler are sure to send a shudder through the small group of middlemen that control narcotic distribution in the United States.

The flood of legal painkillers that washed across the United States since the late 1990s is widely considered the beginning of the opioid epidemic, which in recent years has been driven more by heroin and illegal fentanyl manufactured primarily in China.

More than 400,000 people died of opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2017 in the largest drug crisis in U.S. history.

A small division of the Drug Enforcement Administration has waged a 13-year war against some of the opioid distributors, using civil penalties to punish them for allowing hundreds of millions of pills to end up in the hands of users and dealers, ignoring clear signs that the drugs were being diverted to the black market.

Hundreds of cities, counties, states and Native American tribes also have filed lawsuits against distributors, demanding compensation for the costs of contending with the drug crisis on their streets.

Three enormous companies — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — control nearly 90 percent of the distribution market. All have settled cases with the DEA since 2007, including an agreement that resulted in a $150 million fine against McKesson, the sixth-largest U.S. company on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

The Washington Post and “60 Minutes” have reported that, after paying fines, some distributors simply returned to ignoring the law that makes them responsible for reporting unusual drug orders from pharmacies and holding back narcotic shipments. In the McKesson case, DEA investigators wanted to crack down on that behavior by bringing criminal charges, but federal prosecutors declined, reporting by The Post and “60 Minutes” revealed.

Now, in what could become a test of the criminal approach, federal prosecutors in New York have outlined egregious behavior by Rochester Drug Cooperative and the executives. They said the company supplied “tens of millions” of doses of oxycodone and pharmaceutical fentanyl to customers who employees knew were not using them for legitimate pain relief.

“For at least half a decade, RDC distributed dangerous, highly addictive opioids to pharmacy customers that its senior management, including Laurence F. Doud, the defendant, knew were being sold and used illicitly,” according to the grand jury indictment of Doud. Prosecutors also accused Doud of covering up those activities.

