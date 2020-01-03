The man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence, a Highway Patrol community relations officer confirmed on Twitter. The driver was near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after midnight when he mistakenly took an access road and hit the 1967 AH-1F helicopter, which was parked outside of a building on a dead-end street, the officer said. The man told police he “consumed way too much alcohol” and was trying to get to the interstate, the Celebrate Freedom Foundation said in a statement.