The foundation says the 53-year-old chopper sustained around $6.6 million worth of damage . Insurance won’t come close to covering the repairs, said Lori Wicker, the director of the organization’s student program.
The aircraft was used to teach students about science, technology, engineering and math. It was restored and decoratively painted and had been put out as a Christmas display on Dec. 14 when it was struck, Wicker said. The helicopter is one of six that the organization has renovated to educate students and the public. Veterans and active-duty soldiers volunteer to do the renovations on the donated aircraft.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.