Palestinian relatives of 12 year-old boy, Majdi al-Satari, who was shot and killed by Israeli troops on Friday’s ongoing protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, mourn at the family home during his funeral in town of Rafah, Southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Gaza health officials said two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire at a weekly border protest on Friday. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian teen has died of wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire at a border protest as thousands attended the funeral of an 11-year-old killed in that demonstration.

The ministry said 17-year-old Moumin al-Hams, succumbed Saturday to wounds sustained the day before.

Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have led weekly protests aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after it took control of the territory in 2007.

Over 140, mostly unarmed, Palestinians have been killed since protests began.

Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of using protests as cover for attempts to breach the border and for attacks.

Funerals were held Saturday for Majdi al-Satari, 11, whose age was previously announced as 14, and for Ghazi Abu Mustafa, 43, killed at Friday’s rally.

