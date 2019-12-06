SEATTLE — The CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is stepping down after more than five years in the role.

Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellman on Thursday cited family and health as reasons for leaving the world’s richest philanthropy, calling it “the toughest decision” of her career. The Seattle Times reports that Desmond-Hellman, 62, was the third CEO in the organization’s 20-year history. With a background as a research scientist and physician, she was the first to come from outside Microsoft.