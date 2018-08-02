BATON ROUGE, La. — A 20-year-old grocery stock clerk’s kindness to an autistic 17-year-old has resulted in a hefty thank-you college fund for the clerk and a part-time job offer for the teenager.

Jordan Taylor was shelving bottled orange juice Sunday. He tells news outlets Jack Ryan Edwards looked like he wished he could do that, so Taylor asked if Edwards wanted to help.

Edwards’ father made a video of the two working together. Edwards’ sister, Delaney Edwards Alwosaibi, posted it Monday on Facebook and on Wednesday set up a GoFundMe account so Taylor could go to college. More than $54,000 in donations had poured in by Thursday afternoon.

Ali (AL-lee) Rouse Royster, a managing partner for the Rouses Markets chain, says the company has offered Edwards a job. She says Edwards’ family is considering it.

