The retired Texas state trooper wrote in a public Facebook post he’s taking a bus to Auburn from his Louisiana home and expects to be jailed. But a doctor who treats Updyke submitted a letter saying the man is too ill to travel.

Circuit Judge Jacob Walker says he will address Updyke’s medical condition at the hearing.

Records show Updyke has paid only $6,900 of about $800,000 he was ordered to pay in penalties and restitution.

