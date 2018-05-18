A detail from “Henrietta Lacks (HeLa): The Mother of Modern Medicine” by Kadir Nelson. In the work, Lacks stands in front of wallpaper emblazoned with the “flower of life,” a geometric pattern that represents immortality. (National Portrait Gallery)

The National Portrait Gallery is filled with portraits of presidents and great leaders, many of whom — Barack Obama, Susan B. Anthony and others — you probably recognize.

But though a new portrait may look a bit familiar, you might not be able to place the face. She’s an African American woman, her head haloed by a straw hat, a Bible pressed against her bright red dress.

She’s Henrietta Lacks, and in a 2017 portrait by Kadir Nelson, she’s vibrant but modest. Lacks was the source of an “immortal” line of human cells involved in some of medicine’s greatest breakthroughs, but in Nelson’s portrait, newly acquired by the Smithsonian and on display now, she’s completely human.

Look a bit closer, though, and you’ll find hints of Lacks’s rich, controversial afterlife.

Lacks died of cervical cancer in 1951. Before she did, doctors took cells from a biopsied tumor and, without her permission or knowledge, began using them for research that continues today.

Lacks’s cells reproduce indefinitely. That’s helpful for researchers: Because they keep on reproducing, scientists can use them to replicate experiments.

As a result, HeLa cells — their name is an abbreviation of

“Henrietta Lacks” — are the most commonly used cell line of their kind. They’ve been used to help people with polio and to develop in vitro fertilization. Her cells have contributed to countless medical advances — and an ongoing conversation about consent, privacy and race.

Lacks’s significance and the moral questions raised by her story are subtly woven into the portrait, which was commissioned by HBO.

Her dress is missing buttons, a nod to how her cells were taken. Cell-like flowers bloom on her dress. She may look like an ordinary woman, but Nelson won’t let you forget her importance: She stands in front of wallpaper emblazoned with the “flower of life,” a geometric pattern that represents immortality.

See the portrait, which will be shared with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, at the National Portrait Gallery through Nov. 4.

