CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say an 80-year-old hiker who was rescued trying to reach the summit of Mount Washington could end up footing the bill for the emergency services.

Maj. David Walsh of the state’s Fish and Game Department said Tuesday that authorities may even file criminal charges in the case after two relatives left James Clark behind. But he gave no details.

This comes amid official efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of the popular tourist destination.

Mount Washington is notorious for its erratic weather, particularly its high winds.

Clark was found Friday immobile in the fetal position with signs of hypothermia hours after telling his two grandsons to go on without him. Clark was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released Saturday.

