FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer’s disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers said an experimental therapy slowed mental decline by 30 percent in patients who got the highest dose in a mid-stage study, and it removed much of the sticky plaque gumming up their brains. The drug, called BAN2401, is from Eisai and Biogen. (David Duprey/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease after repeated failures.

Two drug companies said that an experimental therapy they are developing slowed mental decline by 30 percent in patients who got the highest dose. It also removed much of the sticky plaque gumming up their brains.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and current drugs just ease symptoms.

The new drug is called BAN2401, from Eisai and Biogen. It failed to help in a study of 856 people with early Alzheimer’s, but those who got the highest of five doses for 18 months declined less than those given dummy treatments.

Results were revealed Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s conference in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.