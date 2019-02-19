COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three more wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against an Ohio hospital system and a doctor accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients over several years.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) now face at least 19 lawsuits .

Mount Carmel found the now-fired doctor ordered potentially fatal doses for 28 patients. It later said he ordered excessive but not likely fatal doses for six more .

Lawyers say two lawsuits filed Tuesday involved patients in that latter group — 73-year-old Sherry White in 2014 and 72-year-old Virginia Brokamp in 2017. The third lawsuit involves 57-year-old Michael Walters’ 2017 death.

Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting on the allegations.

Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and placed other employees on leave pending further investigation.

