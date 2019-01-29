LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas hospital has been ordered to pay nearly $43 million to the family of a woman who died while in the hospital’s care.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports jurors ruled in favor of plaintiffs Dwayne Murray and his 7-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and ordered Centennial Hills Hospital to pay more than $10.5 million in compensatory damages and $32.4 million in punitive damages.

The jury ruled the hospital and its staff breached standards of care by administering a drug that killed Murray’s wife, 29-year-old LaQuinta Whitley Murray.

In a text message, Michael Prangle, the attorney representing Centennial Hills Hospital, said he would file a post-trial motion, then appeal if necessary.

Attorneys say the hospital and its staff administered a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug called ketorolac tromethamine, known by the brand name Toradol, in excess of the manufacturer’s recommended dose.

